Youngkin looking to tackle academic standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin says he wants to tackle his campaign goals right out of the box, which includes a focus on academic standards.

Youngkin says his goals include raises for teachers, as well as investing in both facilities and special education.

“Pressing forward aggressively with an innovative lab and charter school programs so that we have choice within our public school systems. We’ve got to get our curriculum right, and we’re going to stop teaching our children what to think and we’re going to make sure they know how to think,” he said.

Throughout Youngkin’s campaign he spoke about giving more control over education to parents.

