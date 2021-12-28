Advertise With Us
WATCH LIVE: Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site

Governor Northam says that a date for when the time capsule will be opened has yet to be...
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - What appears to be the long-sought time capsule placed in the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond is being opened Tuesday.

Watch it live above.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) —Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital have pulled books, coins, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box appeared to mark the end of a long search for the elusive 1887 time capsule.

The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said that the measurements and material, copper, match historical accounts.

