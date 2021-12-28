WATCH LIVE: Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - What appears to be the long-sought time capsule placed in the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond is being opened Tuesday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) —Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital have pulled books, coins, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box appeared to mark the end of a long search for the elusive 1887 time capsule.

The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said that the measurements and material, copper, match historical accounts.

