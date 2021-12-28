Virginia’s health department sorting through new CDC recommendations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC is changing its recommendation for time in quarantine if you test positive for COVID-19.

Now, if you test positive, it’s recommended you only isolate for five days if you are asymptomatic followed by five days of masking.

If you are not boosted or unvaccinated, the CDC suggests quarantining for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.

The Virginia Department of Health is still sorting through the CDC’s advice and will determine proper action for Virginian’s soon.

