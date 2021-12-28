VDH: 1,075,288 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,504 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,075,288 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, December 28, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 7,439.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,504, 185 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 15,774,030, an increase of 25,673 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 16.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 15.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,939, 142 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as of Dec. 27: 6,561,908 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 76.9% of the population. Also, 5,748,800 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 67.4% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 1,948,110 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

As of Dec. 18: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 5,598, 167.3 hospitalizations, and 64.81 deaths.

As of Dec. 18, there have been 78,538 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,376 hospitalizations and 926 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 9,345, Charlottesville = 5,990, Fluvanna County = 3,208, Greene County = 2,539, Louisa County = 4,023, Nelson County = 1,667.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 11,729, Bath County = 560, Buena Vista = 1,491, Harrisonburg = 8,961, Highland County = 224, Lexington = 1,700, Rockbridge County = 2,410, Rockingham County = 10,544, Staunton = 3,846, Waynesboro = 3,999.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,802, Fauquier County = 8,641, Madison County = 1,290, Orange County = 4,495, Rappahannock County = 700.

