Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

UVA Health weighs in on how to ring in the New Year safely

(FILE)
(FILE)(kfyr)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, many people are wondering whether or not they can celebrate without masks and getting a COVID-19 test.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says we’re almost approaching the same number of coronavirus cases as last year.

Even though many people are now vaccinated against the virus, Petri says the worst thing you can do is celebrate indoors without masks. That’s because he says the omicron variant is highly contagious.

“It’s incredibly infectious. Unfortunately, probably three times more infectious than delta, which was like the record for being the most infectious of the COVID variants,” Petri said. “The risk is really there.”

However, there is positive news to celebrate.

“The good news is a lot of people are vaccinated. We don’t have as many hospitalizations,” Petri said.

Dr. Petri recommends celebrating outside even with masks on.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 1,075,288 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,504 deaths
Construction crews may have uncovered the time capsule placed in the Robert E. Lee monument in...
Crews uncover copper box believed to be 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site
Middle River Infirmary (WHSV File)
Navigating COVID behind bars: positive tests at Middle River
Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Gearharts Fine Chocolates working to beat supply chain shortages