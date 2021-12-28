ReadyKids and JMRL hosting children’s book drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library are teaming up to collect new books for children.

Employees with JMRL say they’re looking for hardcover picture books, as well as board books. They also want to get diverse titles, such as books written in other languages so they can include everyone in this book drive.

“The books will be put out so the children can choose the book that speaks to them. So it’s going to be a book they’re excited about and that they’ve chose, and that really builds their engagement and enthusiasm for reading,” JMRL Children Services Manager Angela Critics said.

Donation boxes can be found at the Central Library in downtown Charlottesville, and at its location on Gordon Avenue. They are located in the children’s section. JMRL will take donations until January 24.

