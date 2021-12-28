Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

ReadyKids and JMRL hosting children’s book drive

Donation box in JMRL Central Library in Charlottesville
Donation box in JMRL Central Library in Charlottesville(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library are teaming up to collect new books for children.

Employees with JMRL say they’re looking for hardcover picture books, as well as board books. They also want to get diverse titles, such as books written in other languages so they can include everyone in this book drive.

“The books will be put out so the children can choose the book that speaks to them. So it’s going to be a book they’re excited about and that they’ve chose, and that really builds their engagement and enthusiasm for reading,” JMRL Children Services Manager Angela Critics said.

Donation boxes can be found at the Central Library in downtown Charlottesville, and at its location on Gordon Avenue. They are located in the children’s section. JMRL will take donations until January 24.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Cows, horses seized by Fluvanna Co. Sherriff’s Office
Hundreds of people waited in line two plus hours in order to get tested for COVID-19 after the...
‘I feel really discouraged’: Hundreds pack COVID-19 testing event
(FILE)
Virginia’s health department sorting through new CDC recommendations
Youngkin (FILE)
Youngkin looking to tackle academic standards