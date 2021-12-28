Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Plenty of clouds, spotty shower

60s now, back to reality later
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Despite the widespread cloudiness, not much expected in terms of rain. A few select areas may see a spotty shower, but most of the region should remain dry. There will be another disturbance developing along a stalled boundary that will give us a better chance for scattered showers Wednesday. As we go into the late week our rain chances will increase especially New Years Eve and New Years Day. Once this unsettled pattern moves out, skies will clear and temperatures will cool into the 40s Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower, Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Cloudy, periods or rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Mostly cloudy and milder
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM