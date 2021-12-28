Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Mostly cloudy and milder

Daily chances for showers
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary remains across the region. Waves of energy will keep our pattern rather unsettled, especially later this week. Temperatures will begin to warm back into the 60s. We have a chance for a spotty shower today, but a higher probability for Wednesday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella close by. It appears our pattern will get back to normal next week with temperatures cooling into the 40s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloud, spotty shower, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower, Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

New Years Day: Cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

