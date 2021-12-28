Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday

Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.(People Magazine)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The loveable Betty White is sharing her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The comedy legend told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.

She says she was born “a cockeyed optimist” and gets it from her mom.

White also joked that she avoids eating anything green.

She has had a long career in Hollywood, with roles in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

But now, the animal advocate enjoys completing crossword puzzles and watching golf at her home in Los Angeles.

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praise White for her humor and kindness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

Donation box in JMRL Central Library in Charlottesville
ReadyKids and JMRL hosting children’s book drive
Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Cows, horses seized by Fluvanna Co. Sherriff’s Office
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Low visibility and downed powerlines from snow have closed roads in Northern California....
‘So difficult’: Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women