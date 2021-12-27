Advertise With Us
Warm December weather brings out Charlottesville shoppers

By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas may be over, but the shopping season is still very much here. Shoppers say the temperature outside along with sales, made them eager to get out their wallets on Sunday.

“The warm weather makes it kind of unsettling honestly just because it’s the day after Christmas and I’m wearing shorts, but I mean it definitely makes me more inclined to walk around the shop because it’s so nice,” Charlottesville shopper, Jane Zahorik said.

Shoppers are hitting stores along Barracks Road as temperatures hit nearly 70 degrees.

“It’s been pretty busy,” Lou Lou sales associate, Eliza Macknight said. “It’s really nice outside and people are just kind of out and about looking for something to do, since it’s the weekend too, people aren’t going back to work yet.”

Stores say shoppers weren’t there to return gifts, like they would expect. Instead, they came to spend money.

“I think there’s been some exchanging of sizes but they’re trying to capitalize on some end of year sales,” Madewell Store Director, Christine Willard said.

Some customers say there’s no better time to spend holiday money, than now.

“I got some gift cards for Christmas, so I figured I should use them today while there’s some sales going on so that’s why I’m out here shopping,” Zahorik said. “I’m a college student, I won’t be home for long and I’m trying to see some friends, and I know that I had today off, so I figured to spend it with myself and to sort of go around Charlottesville and shop.”

Even if the warm weather is not here to stay, these Charlottesville stores say they expect to remain busy, for at least as long as their post holiday sales last.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

