VSP investigating fatal Nelson Co. crash

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Nelson County that took the life of a child.

VSP says it was called out to Route 29, near Rockfish River Road, around 6 p.m. Friday, December 24. A tractor-trailer had rear-ended a Honda Odyssey that had slowed down after hitting a deer.

Authorities say all five people in the minivan, as well as the driver of the tractor-trailer, were injured.

An 8-year-old girl in the minivan was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. VSP says the child passed away Christmas Day.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

