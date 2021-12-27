VSP investigating fatal Nelson Co. crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Nelson County that took the life of a child.

VSP says it was called out to Route 29, near Rockfish River Road, around 6 p.m. Friday, December 24. A tractor-trailer had rear-ended a Honda Odyssey that had slowed down after hitting a deer.

Authorities say all five people in the minivan, as well as the driver of the tractor-trailer, were injured.

An 8-year-old girl in the minivan was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. VSP says the child passed away Christmas Day.

