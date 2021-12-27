Recycling your Christmas tree in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year to recycle your Christmas tree.

From now until January 17, you can drop your Christmas tree off at one of several places across Albemarle County: McIntire Recycling Center, Darden Towe Park, Crozet Park, Greenwood Community Center, Chris Greene Lake Park, Scottsville Community Center, and Walnut Creek Park.

All locations are open every day from 7 a.m. until one hour after sunset.

Though, make sure you have cleaned off the tree before dropping it off.

“It’s really important that Christmas trees come to us clean from all decorations. So tinsel and lights and tree stands all have to be removed before you drop them off with us,” Albemarle Co. Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said.

The county has been hosting the Christmas Tree Recycling Program since 1988. Once the trees are collected, they’ll be chipped into mulch for the public.

“This creates over 100 cubic yards of mulch, and we provide the mulch for the community for free,” Kilroy said. “You can drop off your tree over the next couple of weeks and then come back to Darden Towe Park or Claudius Crozet Park beginning that last week of January and bring a trash bag and feel free to help yourself.”

Charlottesville is hosting a curbside pickup option the week of January 10.

