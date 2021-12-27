Plenty of clouds and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front that has stalled nearby will keep mostly cloudy skies in place for the remainder of the day. A few showers will be possible, by nothing widespread. Although temperatures today will closer to normal, conditions will gradually begin to warm into the 60s the next couple of days. Each day this week will feature a rain chance, but it will be later this week we can expect steadier periods of rain. By next week it appears temperatures will begin to cool to near normal levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & pleasant, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

