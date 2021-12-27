Plenty of clouds and chilly
Isolated showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front that has stalled nearby will keep mostly cloudy skies in place for the remainder of the day. A few showers will be possible, by nothing widespread. Although temperatures today will closer to normal, conditions will gradually begin to warm into the 60s the next couple of days. Each day this week will feature a rain chance, but it will be later this week we can expect steadier periods of rain. By next week it appears temperatures will begin to cool to near normal levels. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: around 50
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & pleasant, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30
