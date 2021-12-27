Advertise With Us
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI

Lemmie Sanders mugshot
Lemmie Sanders mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Eve.

Deputy Lemmie Sanders was arrested by Virginia State Police Friday night and taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Virginia State Police say the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office contacted them for assistance Friday night. The sheriff’s office had received a 911 call about a sheriff’s vehicle being driven erratically.

A state trooper found the vehicle in the 6100 block of Warren Newcomb Drive in the community of Fairlawn. The deputy, according to VSP, had hit a curb and sustained minor damage. Sanders, 35, was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol - first offense. Sanders was on duty at the time.

The Circuit Court of Pulaski County will appoint another Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to handle the case to avoid a conflict of interest, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith.

