Mild Last Week of the Year. Daily Chances for Some Showers

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mild finish for the final days of 2021 this week. A frontal boundary will linger across the Mid-Atlantic region this week, and with disturbances riding along it, mostly cloudy with daily chances for rain showers. Temperatures will remain above average with most days in the 60s. Currently, New Year’s Eve Friday is looking mainly dry. However, New Year’s Day Saturday is trending wetter. While temperatures will remain mild to start 2022, much colder conditions are expected by early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, spotty showers mainly evening. Highs 55-60. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mainly AM showers, mostly cloudy, mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday - New Year’s Eve: Sun and clouds, mild, spotty shower possible. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

New Year’s Day - Saturday: Cloudy, rain, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Early showers, sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny, sharply colder. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.

