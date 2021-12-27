Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’re getting our day off to a mostly cloudy start. We are tracking a slow moving warm front, that is expected to keep clouds in place throughout much of the day. A few showers will also be possible. Overall the upcoming will be unsettled, with a better chance for wide spread soaking rain later this week into the weekend. This week we’ll see temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal, with closer to seasonal conditions next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray showers, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & pleasant, Low” low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High” mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

New Years Day: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

