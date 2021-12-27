Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Crews may have discovered 1887 time capsule at Lee monument site

Governor Northam says that a date for when the time capsule will be opened has yet to be...
Governor Northam says that a date for when the time capsule will be opened has yet to be confirmed.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The mystery behind the time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument may be over.

Monday morning, crews uncovered a copper box believed to be the time capsule placed in Robert E. Lee’s monument in 1887.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on social media that the box would not be opened Monday, and a date has yet to be confirmed.

Contractors say a time capsule found at the site and opened last week turned out to be a different one.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy

Latest News

On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along...
Area firefighters respond to three house fires over Christmas weekend
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Nelson Co. crash
Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
(FILE)
Police: 4 shot during domestic dispute at Virginia rest stop