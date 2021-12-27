Advertise With Us
Christmas break-ins at Charlottesville restaurants

By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville stores are cleaning up a mess of broken glass after a string of break-ins took place over the weekend.

Benny Deluca’s and Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street say they were both robbed. Glass was shattered at both spots, and each shop had its cash registers stolen.

The manager at Benny Deluca’s says they lost $100 and the door was broken.

“We got cameras pointed into the register, and into the back and stuff,” Benny Deluca’s manager, Markel Johnson said. “But we don’t have personal, like a computer, to pull it up ourselves. So the owners and the GM is going to pull it up for us from their personal computers, they got their own information. So, just waiting to hear back from him to see what they say.”

Employees at Benny Deluca’s say the restaurant will be closed for the next few days as they try to clean up and recover.

