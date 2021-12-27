Bowl game apparel not moving the needle at Mincer’s

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every time you look, more and more games around the sports world are being postponed because of players in COVID-19 protocols.

UVA Football is one of the latest to pull out of its bowl game.

At Mincer’s, this bowl game has been more talk than shirts sold.

“We have our football stuff ,and this year we didn’t get anything bowl-specific,” Mincer’s Vice President Cal Mincer said.

He says circumstances surrounding the game were not moving the excitement needle: “With the uncertainty around the coach and things like that, the tough loss to Tech, we just didn’t get any shirts this year,” Mincer said.

He says a bowl game’s reputation plays a huge factor in gaining foot traffic looking for bowl game gear.

“It doesn’t have the same name recognition as the Orange Bowl from a couple years ago, and there hasn’t been that much excitement about that bowl as some of the others,” Mincer said.

Location and opponent are also driving factors in the bowl game T-shirt sales: “If it’s close, or if it’s warm, people get excited about it. But that was going to be a cold one,” Mincer said. “When we’re playing Florida that’s exciting, everyone knows Florida.”

The crew at Mincer’s had high hopes for the Cavaliers’ performance in the inaugural Fenway Bowl in Boston Wednesday, Dec. 29.

“We were definitely excited for the bowl,” Mincer said. “We thought that might be a high-scoring game. That was going to be fun. But it just didn’t work out.”

