Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Bowl game apparel not moving the needle at Mincer’s

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every time you look, more and more games around the sports world are being postponed because of players in COVID-19 protocols.

UVA Football is one of the latest to pull out of its bowl game.

At Mincer’s, this bowl game has been more talk than shirts sold.

“We have our football stuff ,and this year we didn’t get anything bowl-specific,” Mincer’s Vice President Cal Mincer said.

He says circumstances surrounding the game were not moving the excitement needle: “With the uncertainty around the coach and things like that, the tough loss to Tech, we just didn’t get any shirts this year,” Mincer said.

He says a bowl game’s reputation plays a huge factor in gaining foot traffic looking for bowl game gear.

“It doesn’t have the same name recognition as the Orange Bowl from a couple years ago, and there hasn’t been that much excitement about that bowl as some of the others,” Mincer said.

Location and opponent are also driving factors in the bowl game T-shirt sales: “If it’s close, or if it’s warm, people get excited about it. But that was going to be a cold one,” Mincer said. “When we’re playing Florida that’s exciting, everyone knows Florida.”

The crew at Mincer’s had high hopes for the Cavaliers’ performance in the inaugural Fenway Bowl in Boston Wednesday, Dec. 29.

“We were definitely excited for the bowl,” Mincer said. “We thought that might be a high-scoring game. That was going to be fun. But it just didn’t work out.”

RELATED: UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

(FILE)
Better Business Bureau warns of streaming service scam
Patient room
Albemarle Co. dental practice encourages frequent visits
James Sessions dropping off his Christmas tree in Albemarle County
Recycling your Christmas tree in Albemarle Co.
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible