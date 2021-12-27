Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Area firefighters respond to three house fires over Christmas weekend

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Three homes caught on fire over Christmas weekend throughout the area.

On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along...
On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along Leisure Living Drive in the McGaheysville area.(McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company)

On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along Leisure Living Drive in the McGaheysville area. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway said nobody was home at the time and the home was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In Augusta County, officials said a Christmas tree on the back-porch led to a fire which severely damaged a home along Poquoson Drive in Stuarts Draft. Assistant Fire Chief Greg Schacht said nobody was home at the time. Firefighters rescued two dogs inside. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

On Sunday around 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 8000 block of George Wine Road near Clover Hill in Rockingham County. Holloway said a home had significant damage after a fire began in a trash can behind the home. Those inside the home were able to escape. Nobody was hurt.

On Sunday around 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 8000 block of George Wine Road near...
On Sunday around 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 8000 block of George Wine Road near Clover Hill in Rockingham County.(WHSV)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Nelson Co. crash
Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
(FILE)
Police: 4 shot during domestic dispute at Virginia rest stop
COVID-19
VDH: 1,067,849 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,319 deaths