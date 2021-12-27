Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle Co. dental practice encourages frequent visits

Patient room
Patient room(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic stands in the way of many routine visits, including dental care.

Sapon & Swisher Dental in Albemarle County says it saw fewer patients when the pandemic started. Now, those numbers are climbing, something the practice hopes will continue.

“We had a lot of folks who missed their routine care. Sometimes that can create a little bit of a snowball effect,” Dr. Mark Sapon said. “We had some folks that came in and we had to go in and play a little bit of catch up.”

The practice is sending out a friendly reminder to take care of your teeth. Dr. Sapon says people should strive to see a dentist at least every six months.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

