Albemarle Co. dental practice encourages frequent visits

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic stands in the way of many routine visits, including dental care.

Sapon & Swisher Dental in Albemarle County says it saw fewer patients when the pandemic started. Now, those numbers are climbing, something the practice hopes will continue.

“We had a lot of folks who missed their routine care. Sometimes that can create a little bit of a snowball effect,” Dr. Mark Sapon said. “We had some folks that came in and we had to go in and play a little bit of catch up.”

The practice is sending out a friendly reminder to take care of your teeth. Dr. Sapon says people should strive to see a dentist at least every six months.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.