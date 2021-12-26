Mild Sunday and Cooler Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas 2021 was the warmest on record for Charlottesville! The UVA McCormick Observatory reached 72 (almost 73) degrees early Saturday afternoon. The previous record was 71 set in 1964. These records go back to the 1880s.

A weak Cold Front pushed south of the region last night with barely a sprinkle or colder air.

Still mild on Sunday. Just not the lower 70s we had Saturday.

A few weather fronts and weak storm systems will be near the region for the start and middle part of the last week of the year. More clouds with some rain. The best rain shower chances will be Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks dry for New Year’s Eve day and night.

The next rain risk will be on New Year’s Day and next Sunday.

There will be temperature swings the next week. Overall above average levels and staying above freezing for most areas until sometime in January!

Sunday: Sunshine and still mild. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds and cooling to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Highs in the cooler upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Rain showers more likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Few rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.

New Year’s Eve, Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

New Year’s Day, Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. High upper 50s to lower 60s.

