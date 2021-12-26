Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Mild Sunday and Cooler Monday

Overall Milder than Average with Few Showers
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas 2021 was the warmest on record for Charlottesville! The UVA McCormick Observatory reached 72 (almost 73) degrees early Saturday afternoon. The previous record was 71 set in 1964. These records go back to the 1880s.

A weak Cold Front pushed south of the region last night with barely a sprinkle or colder air.

Still mild on Sunday. Just not the lower 70s we had Saturday.

A few weather fronts and weak storm systems will be near the region for the start and middle part of the last week of the year. More clouds with some rain. The best rain shower chances will be Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks dry for New Year’s Eve day and night.

The next rain risk will be on New Year’s Day and next Sunday.

There will be temperature swings the next week. Overall above average levels and staying above freezing for most areas until sometime in January!

Sunday: Sunshine and still mild. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds and cooling to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Highs in the cooler upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Rain showers more likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Few rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.

New Year’s Eve, Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

New Year’s Day, Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. High upper 50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
Albemarle County Schools sign
Families to sue Albemarle County Public Schools over ‘anti-racism policy’

Latest News

Remaining Above Freezing
Last Week of 2021
Updated Outlook Through New Year's Day
Spring in Winter
Hottest Christmas on Record
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM