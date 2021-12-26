Cooler Monday with Rain Chances into Mid Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up another unseasonably warm late December day. High temperatures reached near 70 degrees Sunday afternoon over central Virginia.

Temperatures cool overnight as clouds role in. It will be much cooler on Monday compared to recent days. Only a slight rain shower chance Monday. If your have travel plans north into PA, then you’ll run into a little snow and sleet Monday.

Warmer than average Tuesday into New Year’s weekend. Rain is more likely Wednesday into Wednesday night. Still looking dry New Year’s Eve. Rain arrives again New Year’s Day and next Sunday.

There are signs of colder, more January-like conditions returning for Monday, January 3rd!

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A passing shower chance. Slight chance for a little sleet over northern VA to PA. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Steady temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain more likely. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Morning shower and then some clearing. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

New Year’s Eve., Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

New Year’s Day., Saturday: Showers developing. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Showers and mild. Highs lower 60s. Arctic Cold Front looks likely Monday. Keep checking back for updates.

