Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Santa Claus visits children at UVA Children’s Hospital

Children spending Christmas Day at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital got a special...
Children spending Christmas Day at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital got a special visitor: Santa Claus.(WVIR)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children spending Christmas Day at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital got a special visitor: Santa Claus.

Fresh off his trip delivering presents around the world, the Jolly Old Elf made his last stop of the year the at UVA Children’s. He dropped of gifts for the kids based on their interests and age. One popular option: Lego sets!

Old Saint Nick says it brings him joy to see the reactions from both the kids and their parents.

“The kids, their smile, their face lights up. They’re just so happy,” Santa said. “The parents are just like ‘Thank you.’ You see the joy and the comfort in their eyes and their faces, and sometimes in their siblings as well. They’re just glad that Santa Claus can bring that love, that joy and that peace to them in that moment.”

Father Christmas has been visiting UVA Children’s for years now. He says whenever the children go home, they can take these gifts with them.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

The Virginia NAACP has filed a comment with the Virginia Supreme Court over new redistricting...
Virginia NAACP raises concerns over latest redistricting maps
Albemarle County Police Department
Meet Albemarle County Police officers working on Christmas Day
The Charlottesville Fire Department
Meet Charlottesville first responders who are working on Christmas Day
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge