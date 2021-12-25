Santa Claus visits children at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children spending Christmas Day at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital got a special visitor: Santa Claus.

Fresh off his trip delivering presents around the world, the Jolly Old Elf made his last stop of the year the at UVA Children’s. He dropped of gifts for the kids based on their interests and age. One popular option: Lego sets!

Old Saint Nick says it brings him joy to see the reactions from both the kids and their parents.

“The kids, their smile, their face lights up. They’re just so happy,” Santa said. “The parents are just like ‘Thank you.’ You see the joy and the comfort in their eyes and their faces, and sometimes in their siblings as well. They’re just glad that Santa Claus can bring that love, that joy and that peace to them in that moment.”

Father Christmas has been visiting UVA Children’s for years now. He says whenever the children go home, they can take these gifts with them.

