Remaining Above Freezing

Few Rain Chances
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas 2021 is the warmest on record for Charlottesville! The UVA McCormick Observatory reached 72 (almost 73) degrees early Saturday afternoon. The previous record is 71 set in 1964. These records go back to the 1880s.

Tracking a weak Cold Front due in overnight. This will bring a chance for a sprinkle or brief passing rain shower. The wind will turn to the west and northwest.

Still mild on Sunday. Just not the lower 70s we had Saturday.

A few weather fronts and weak storm systems will be near the region for the start and middle part of the last week of the year. More clouds with some rain. The best rain shower chances will be Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks dry for New Year’s Eve day and night.

The next rain risk will be on New Year’s Day.

There will be temperature swings the next week. Overall above average levels and staying above freezing for most areas until sometime in January!

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A brief sprinkle of rain shower late possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still mild. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows near 40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Rain showers more likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Few rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows near 40.

New Year’s Eve, Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

New Year’s Day, Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. High low to mid 50s.

