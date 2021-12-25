Advertise With Us
Back On Track
New music program coming to Albemarle County Public Schools

Albemarle County Public School student
(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County Public School orchestra director is starting a new free program for students.

Junior Strings prepares elementary school students who will be attending Henley Middle School for orchestra.

The goal is to help expand the music program in the older ACPS schools and get rid of barriers for children who want to play, but financially have not been able to.

“To limit as many barriers as possible between a kid wanting to play and a kid being able to, so tuition is free. Instruments are provided for those who can’t afford it. We’re working on setting up a family carpool for kids who need rides, based on where they live,” director of orchestra at Henley Middle School and Western Albemarle High School, Liz Vaughn said. “The coolest thing I think about this program is that my Western students are going to be the ones running instruction.”

The program is in need of donations right now, to make sure students receive instruments who can’t afford them.

Federal legislation to protect everyone from surprise emergency room bills
Healthcare providers won't be able to bill out-of-network costs.
