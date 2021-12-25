Meet Charlottesville first responders who are working on Christmas Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia’s first responders are hard at work on this Christmas Day.

Around 25 firefighters are working 24 hour shifts on Saturday, December 25 in the Charlottesville Fire Department.

The department says it’s hard to tell how busy the day will be, but with most people not working the city is usually a little quieter.

The CFD captain, Frank Crocker, says there’s one simple thing you can do to show the department your support this holiday season.

“Fire safety is big. That’s the best way you can support us. Talk to your family, have a safety plan in place, that’s really the best,” Crocker said.

Due to the pandemic, the department still can’t invite families of the firefighters into the station for the traditional Christmas meal, but their “fire department family,” is enjoying a menu featuring Christmas ham and the traditional sides.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.