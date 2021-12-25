Meet Albemarle County Police officers working on Christmas Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police officers are hard at work today.

While they can’t be with their families on Christmas, the Albemarle County Police Foundation is bringing a taste of the holidays right to them.

The foundation provided meals for all of the officers working on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We couldn’t ask for much more. To know that somebody in the community cares as much as they do to spend their time away from their family, it means a lot,” master police officer, Kelly Goforth Adams said.

The meal was donated by Farmington Country Club. The foundation also provided all of the officers with a Christmas gift which included a handmade charcuterie board from Black Forest Sawmill.

“They are here working away from their families on holidays while we are spending time with ours, so we want to do anything we can to make their jobs easier and just lift their spirits and boost their morale,” director of the Albemarle County Police Foundation, Kate Kaminski said.

