Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Meet Albemarle County Police officers working on Christmas Day

Albemarle County Police Department
Albemarle County Police Department
By CJ Paschall
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police officers are hard at work today.

While they can’t be with their families on Christmas, the Albemarle County Police Foundation is bringing a taste of the holidays right to them.

The foundation provided meals for all of the officers working on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We couldn’t ask for much more. To know that somebody in the community cares as much as they do to spend their time away from their family, it means a lot,” master police officer, Kelly Goforth Adams said.

The meal was donated by Farmington Country Club. The foundation also provided all of the officers with a Christmas gift which included a handmade charcuterie board from Black Forest Sawmill.

“They are here working away from their families on holidays while we are spending time with ours, so we want to do anything we can to make their jobs easier and just lift their spirits and boost their morale,” director of the Albemarle County Police Foundation, Kate Kaminski said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

The Charlottesville Fire Department
Meet Charlottesville first responders who are working on Christmas Day
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
UVA Football Team
UVA Football delays departure for Boston due to COVID-19 testing concerns
Albemarle County Public School student
New music program coming to Albemarle County Public Schools