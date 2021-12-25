Cavaliers looking to build on bowl history

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will play in a bowl game for the twenty-second time in program history, when the Wahoos take on SMU in the Fenway Bowl on December 29th in Boston.

Their first appearance in the postseason came in 1984, and UVA was a bit of an unknown at the time, as the television play-by-play announcer called them the Cavaliers from “Charlottestown.”

Virginia went 7-2-2 during the regular season in George Welsh’s third season on the sidelines, and they earned a win in their first-ever bowl appearance, beating Jim Everett and Purdue 27-24 in the Peach Bowl.

Howard Petty, Barry Word, and Don Majkowski helped the ‘Hoos rush for 274 yards, and the Majik Man also had a touchdown pass.

The Wahoos most-recent bowl game appearance was in the Orange Bowl in 2019.

Virginia fell 36-28 against 6th ranked Florida, despite quarterback Bryce Perkins passing for 323 yards and a UVA Bowl-Record four-touchdowns

Their last win came in 2018, as they shut out South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte.

Perkins had three touchdown passes in that game, with all of them going to Olamide Zaccheaus.

Prior to that win, Virginia’s last victory in a bowl game was in 2005, but they had only gone to three bowl games over that 13-year stretch.

The Cavaliers have a record of 8-13 overall in the postseason.

They opted out of a bowl game in 2020, due to the pandemic.

Boston is second only to Boise as the the northern-most bowl game in program history.

Virginia and SMU are scheduled to kickoff on December 29th at 11 AM at Fenway Park.

