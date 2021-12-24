Advertise With Us
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - NBC29 has a holiday tradition to share.

In 1897, a little girl asked the editor of New York’s Sun newspaper if there was a Santa Claus. It is history’s most re-printed newspaper editorial.

Watch as we share the letter and the unsigned response.

Click here read the full article from the Newsuem.

