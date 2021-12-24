UVA doctors encourage masking up in certain scenarios this holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time to unwrap gifts, but when you gather with your family on Christmas, consider leaving the mask on.

Two doctors from the University of Virginia have some masking advice.

“A cloth mask is supposed to have at least 2 layers of cloth to be more effective in filtering out the virus particles. But if you have a cloth mask that has like at least a couple of layers, it’s as effective as these disposable masks that most of us are wearing,” Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said.

Petri says this is especially important if you have elderly family members.

“If I don’t know what their vaccination status is, and it’s a place that’s close and confined and without a lot of ventilation, I’ve personally chosen to use a K-N95,” Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

Sifri says this precaution can be helpful to family members under 5 years old.

