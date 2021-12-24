Unseasonably Warm Christmas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a milder southwest breeze on this Christmas Eve. The wind wind will usher in warmer conditions for Christmas Day. Temperatures will be more than 20 degrees above Saturday. A brief rain shower possible, mainly during the morning.

Remaining mild on Sunday with more sunshine.

A few fronts will be near by for the last week of the year. Keeping clouds and a shower chance in the forecast. Overall milder than average and staying above freezing for the rest of 2021.

Christmas Eve., Friday: Clouds and some hazy breaks of sun. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Light southwest breeze.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Light southwest breeze.

Christmas Day, Saturday: A brief sprinkle or ground dampening shower possible. Mainly during the morning. Gusty southwest winds and more spring-like with highs in the 60s to 70 degrees! Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s, Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower risk. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

