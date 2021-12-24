Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Search to resume for 1887 time capsule under Lee monument

Discovery of a copper box by crew members working to disassemble the pedestal of the Lee statue...
Discovery of a copper box by crew members working to disassemble the pedestal of the Lee statue in Richmond (FILE)(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The spot in Richmond, Virginia, where a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood is now just a pile of rubble. But workers will continue their search for a famed 1887 time capsule that was said to be buried under the massive monument.

State conservators pried open a lead box that some had hoped was the time capsule Wednesday. But they didn’t find the expected trove of objects inside. Instead, conservators found a few books, a coin and an envelope.

A local historian believes the box was left by someone involved in the monument’s construction.

Copyright 2021 Associated press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

(FILE)
Concealed carry permit applications in Albemarle Co. starting to settle down
(FILE)
Law firm opens scholarship applications
COVID-19
VDH: 1,049,336 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,294 deaths
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police