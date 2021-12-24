Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police

During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall until it flipped.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - During the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a police chase snarled traffic in northern Virginia.

It all started after state police say a driver hit a trooper’s patrol car that was on the side of Interstate 95 during a traffic stop. The driver took off.

The trooper who was hit chased after the suspect as many were hitting the roads for holiday travel.

During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers’ car against a jersey wall until it flipped.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old suspect from Maryland was eventually caught by Fairfax County police. He’s now charged with felony speed to elude.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

Discovery of a copper box by crew members working to disassemble the pedestal of the Lee statue...
Search to resume for 1887 time capsule under Lee monument
(FILE)
Concealed carry permit applications in Albemarle Co. starting to settle down
(FILE)
Law firm opens scholarship applications
COVID-19
VDH: 1,049,336 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,294 deaths