‘A lot of moving parts’ in Brennan Armstrong’s NFL decision

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong might be playing his final game in a Cavaliers’ uniform when UVA takes on SMU in the Fenway Bowl on Wednesday.

Armstrong has a big decision to make: Play another season of college football, or leave for the NFL?

Brennan Armstrong has engineered one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of the Virginia football program.

The left-hander shattered the UVA record passing yards in a single game (554), as well as yards (4,449) and touchdowns (31) for a single season.

He’s just 145-yards away from breaking the ACC’s single-season passing record.

The question is, will Armstrong be back for another year?

“I don’t know yet, we’ll find out after the bowl game,” said the junior QB. “I still haven’t decided myself, so I can’t tell you anything yet.”

Brennan Armstrong submitted his name for an NFL Evaluation, and he’s still waiting on the results.

Extensive contacts in the league have given Bronco Mendenhall a good idea of what to expect.

“The letter will say, recommend for him to come back to school, and continue to break every passing record and winning record in the galaxy,” says Mendenhall, “and then go on and win Super Bowls, and be in the Pro Bowl, and everything else you’re going to do, after one more year of college.”

Armstrong has stated he won’t transfer to another school.

He’ll either return to UVA, or leave for the NFL.

But some of his teammates are in the transfer portal.

“They get to choose,” says Mendenhall. “Just like coaches get to choose, and I think that’s fair.”

UVA senior linebacker Noah Taylor says, “It has its goods and its bads. It’s good, because you realize how much people like you, how many people think you’re such a good player, but I guess the bad side is you have a lot of hard decisions to make.”

Armstrong is not afraid to help his teammates make decisions.

“We’ve been here for a long time, why would you want to go?” says Armstrong. “There’s unknowns at other schools. There’s knowns here. Even with a new coach, there are still knowns here. You’re very cemented here, compared to other places.”

And his final bargaining chip?

Armstrong says, “Ask them if they want to play with me one more year. Maybe that can swing them one way or another.”

The quarterback says he will have to weigh all the factors before making his own decision.

“There’s a lot of moving parts, and trying not to think about all that right now, because we have a game, and I’ve been pretty focused on that,” says Armstrong. “There’s a lot of moving parts with that, and that’s why decisions haven’t been made, yet.”

Virginia players who have entered their name in the Transfer Portal will be allowed to play in the bowl game.

The Cavaliers have not had any players opt out.

Quarterbacks coach Jason Beck will be calling the plays on offense in the bowl game.

Virginia and SMU are scheduled to kickoff on Wednesday at 11 AM in Boston.

