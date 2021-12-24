Law firm opens scholarship applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are now open to apply for a scholarship given to high school seniors.

This is the 32nd year the Allen & Allen law firm has funded the George E. Allen Scholarship. It is given to 15 high school seniors who have overcome hardship to achieve their schooling.

Each student would receive $2,000.

Applications are open on Allen and Allen’s website until March 4, 2022.

