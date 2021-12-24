Last-minute holiday shoppers stop in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. stores

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Last-minute shoppers are bringing money into Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“Christmas time is always a good time of year,” Albemarle Baking Company owner Gerry Newman said.

Newman says he started preparing for the influx of shoppers months ago.

“We started in the summer, securing the products that we would need,” he said. “Just making sure that we had those items ready.”

A line formed outside the bakery Friday, December 24, as people waited to pick up holiday treats.

Aileen Magnotto owns Great Harvest Bread Café. She says this year is refreshing compared to Christmas of 2020.

“I am so grateful for the support of the community. I am so grateful to see my customers returning,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the support of the community I wouldn’t be here.”

While some shopped to satisfy a sweet tooth, others stopped into Poshabilities in the Shops at Stonefield. Susan Trachik, the boutique owner, says business was great this holiday season.

“I think people were very excited to go out shopping for Christmas. Here, its been the biggest Christmas season we’ve had in years,” Trachik said.

She says shopping local, rather than online keeps the Charlottesville economy strong.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.