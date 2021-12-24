Families to sue Albemarle County Public Schools over ‘anti-racism policy’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five families are suing Albemarle County Public Schools for allegedly using critical race theory in its curriculum.

The families are represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom. They posted the lawsuit, but Albemarle County schools say it has yet to receive it.

The lawsuit focuses on an “anti-racism policy” implemented in 2019.

“It’s not lawful and it’s not constitutional, to teach kids that they should be divided, categorized, and labeled based on their race. So we’re asking the court to enter an order that blocks the school district from implementing this policy from implementing this curriculum,” Ryan Bangert, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, said.

Albemarle County Public Schools did not comment on the lawsuit because it has not received it yet. It did say it does not have race curriculum in its schools.

