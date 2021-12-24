Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Families to sue Albemarle County Public Schools over ‘anti-racism policy’

Albemarle County Schools sign
Albemarle County Schools sign
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five families are suing Albemarle County Public Schools for allegedly using critical race theory in its curriculum.

The families are represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom. They posted the lawsuit, but Albemarle County schools say it has yet to receive it.

The lawsuit focuses on an “anti-racism policy” implemented in 2019.

“It’s not lawful and it’s not constitutional, to teach kids that they should be divided, categorized, and labeled based on their race. So we’re asking the court to enter an order that blocks the school district from implementing this policy from implementing this curriculum,” Ryan Bangert, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, said.

Albemarle County Public Schools did not comment on the lawsuit because it has not received it yet. It did say it does not have race curriculum in its schools.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

VSP Working to Keep Drivers Safe
VSP Working to Keep Drivers Safe
Tips for navigating mental health during the holidays
Tips for navigating mental health during the holidays
Recycled stockings
MERCI program hosts Stitches for Stockings
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
FDA approves second oral COVID-19 treatment