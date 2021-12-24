Concealed carry permit applications in Albemarle Co. starting to settle down

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many people in Virginia can buy a gun to open carry, but you’re going to need a permit if you want to conceal it.

The requirements tend to change and that impacts applications numbers. Concealed carry permit application numbers in Albemarle County are starting to settle down after a huge increase in 2020, when the clerk’s office sometimes saw lines out the door.

“Our numbers this year have returned to normal from last year. Last year was insane,” Albemarle County Circuit Court Clerk Jon Zug said.

“We’ve been telling people for years right now concealed carry concealed permits are actually fairly easy to obtain, especially when you used to be able to do it with an online class,” Tobey’s Pawn Shop owner Tobey Bouch said.

Now that the online class option is gone, those who want a permit must take an in-person class. This went into effect at the start of 2021., which drove up the numbers of applications at the end of 2020.

“A bunch of people were applying because they had done their training online, as opposed to in-person and they were literally out the door. We were averaging in the last four to six weeks, almost 100 permits a week when normally we average between 10 and 20,” Zug said.

Albemarle Circuit Court received 1,029 applications in 2018, then 1,027 in 2019, but in 2020 that number jumped to 1,989.

“That’s very atypical. We normally hover between 1,000 and 1,500. We may be up to about 1,200,” Zug said.

This includes new applications and renewals.

The new law wasn’t the only reason those numbers jumped: “We saw a real spike because people not only were concerned about the state of the world, an uptick in crime, but it was also a free flowing government money. So we saw a lot of that, and that was a significant rise in firearm sales,” Bouch said. “It’s because people run to certain things that make them feel safer or more secure or just comforted. Firearms is one of those things: it gives a sense of security.”

Those numbers may change again when Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin takes office, if he decides to roll back the in-person classes requirement.

“If that gets rolled back, then we may see a bit of an increase in the number of applications we get, but typically, when the Republicans get elected, handgun applications tend to go down just a smidgen,” Zug said.

NBC29 asked Youngkin about his view on this law, and while he did not directly comment, he said that he plans to protect the Second Amendment.

