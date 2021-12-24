Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Come As You Are Cville remembering the homeless this Christmas

Sign on the Downtown Mall (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville is spreading some holiday cheer to those who may get overlooked in our community: the homeless population.

“We just wanted to make sure that we just spread the love with the homeless,” Come As You Are Cville founder Tristan Kabesa said. “It’s the population that we forget about a lot.”

The nonprofit gave out clothing, Bluetooth speakers, and a meal Friday, December 24, to make sure those in need are remembered this Christmas.

“We just want to set an example for everybody else in the city to be able to do the same,” Kabesa said. “If you see a homeless person, spread the love with them. It’s Christmas.”

It’s a simple message with an huge impact: “Feed the homeless when you see them,” Kabesa said. “Spread the love when you see someone, man. When you walk by somebody that you may not know, or even if you know them say, ‘hello,’ spread the love, and Merry Christmas to everybody.”

