Christmas Warmth Is On The Way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures on the rise as we move into the Christmas and Holiday weekend. An approaching warm front will bring more clouds for Friday - Christmas Eve - with highs in the mild 50s. A stray shower is possible Friday night and early Saturday. Much warmer for Christmas Day, partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s. Some 20 plus degrees above average for December. While a cold front pushes through by early Sunday morning, we still hold onto mild temperatures. More cloudiness, but staying mild and the chance for some showers for the last week of the year.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the 30s.

Christmas Eve., Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder with highs mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows in the 40s.

Christmas Day, Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the 60s. Small shower risk. Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs mid 50s.

