CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas Warmth is Coming to Town! A mild Christmas Eve and even warmer ahead as we kick off the Holiday weekend. Much warmer for Christmas Day, partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s to near 70. Some 20 to 25 degrees above average for December. These temps may challenge or break records for highs on Christmas Day. A spotty shower is possible, as a cold front pushes through late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Behind the front, we still hold onto mild temperatures. More cloudiness, but staying mild and the chance for some showers for the last week of the year.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!

Tonight - Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, mild. Lows mid 40s.

Christmas Day, Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Warmer, breezy with highs in the 60s to near 70. Small shower risk at night. Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs lower to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild, chance of showers. Highs low 60s.

Friday - New Year’s Eve: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 50s.

