Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office holds toy drive

AUGUSTA CO, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it started by delivering bicycles. Now, five years later, it is delivering all types of toys to more than 100 children who otherwise might not get any gifts on Christmas.

“For the last four years we have been giving bikes, but we tried to do something a little different this year,” Sheriff Donald Smith said.

The sheriff’s office reaches out to the 18 county schools to identify students that might need a little help with presents. The parents know that the gifts are coming, but it’s a complete surprise for the kids.

“When you see all the children and how happy they are and the tears start flowing from the family and the children because they’re so excited, I mean, its just wonderful,” ACSO Administrative Lieutenant Leslie Snyder said

The drive does more than just give out toys, it gives deputies a chance to bond with the community.

“I love Christmas. I have my family with me, and to be out in the community interacting, it’s a very happy time of year for us,” the sheriff said. “It’s a positive way for us to give back and for the children to humanize the badge a bit and realize we’re people just like they are.”

The sheriff’s office says it has been collecting toy donations from local businesses.

“Local business owners and local people in the community, they fund the money for this, and without them none of this would be possible,” Smith said.

Deputies gathered with their families to sort the gifts into squad cars, then hit the road.

“There are less fortunate people who don’t get a Christmas. This gives them a Christmas,” Snyder said.

Volunteers spent hours spread out across the county Friday, bringing joy to families on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.