Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality

The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on...
The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on 'Wheel of Fortune,' losing due to a technicality.(Source: Audi/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Wheel of fortune” contestant is getting a new car despite failing to win one due to a technicality.

Audi says it’s giving Charlene Rubush a Q3, a luxury SUV with a starting price around $35,000.

Rubush almost got one as a prize on the show, but she paused too long while answering a puzzle.

Criticism of the loss poured in on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Audi said, technicality or not, it wants to give Rubush some holiday cheer.

Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.
Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.(Source: Twitter/@Audi/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant
Tony Elliott is introduced to the UVA community
New UVA football coach’s contract details released

Latest News

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout
The White House said President Joe Biden will lift omicron-related travel restrictions on...
US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa
22 Wing Canadian Forces Base in North Bay held its annual NORAD tracks Santa promotion. The...
Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him
Discovery of a copper box by crew members working to disassemble the pedestal of the Lee statue...
Search to resume for 1887 time capsule under Lee monument