Wildlife Center of Virginia creates holiday guessing game

Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia wants you to experience the “Sounds of the Season.”

WCV has designed a video featuring 10 different animals you can find in Virginia. The video quizzes you on the different animals and their sounds. It’s designed for families and people of all ages.

“It’s easy to get wrapped up by thinking about the spirit of the holiday, but it’s always good to remember that our neighbors include feathered, furred, scaled, and everything else in between,” Alex Wehrung said.

The activity takes about five minutes to complete.

Click here to access the video.

