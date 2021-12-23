VDH: 1,040,580 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,257 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,040,580 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, December 23, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 6,473.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,257, 33 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 15,537,396, an increase of 42,173 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 10.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 10.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 40,203, 132 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as of Dec. 22: 6,527,571 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 76.5% of the population. Also, 5,730,749 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 67.1% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 1,849,909 have received a booster/third dose.

Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: between 1/17/2021 and 12/11/2021 there have been 72,322 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,398 hospitalizations and 919 deaths.

VDH tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly.

As of Dec. 11: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 5,377, 165.3 hospitalizations, and 62.92 deaths.

As of Dec. 11: For partially vaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 2,408, 120.7 hospitalizations, and 44.70 deaths.

As of Dec. 11: For vaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 1,280, 42 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 9,097, Charlottesville = 5,857, Fluvanna County = 3,165, Greene County = 2,506, Louisa County = 3,905, Nelson County = 1,630.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 11,505, Bath County = 551, Buena Vista = 1,482, Harrisonburg = 8,880, Highland County = 223, Lexington = 1,675, Rockbridge County = 2,393, Rockingham County = 10,454, Staunton = 3,794, Waynesboro = 3,961.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,576, Fauquier County = 8,272, Madison County = 1,253, Orange County = 4,365, Rappahannock County = 684.

