UVA men’s basketball falls 67-50 against Clemson

Reece Beekman scored a career-high 20 points
Reece Beekman scored a career-high 20 points
By Mike Shiers
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite a career-best performance from Reece Beekman, the Virginia men’s basketball team fell 67-50 against Clemson on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Beekman scored a career-high 20 points, while also making a personal-best three 3-pointers.

The sophomore connected on 7-of-10 shots from the floor against the Tigers, while the rest of the Cavaliers combined to make just eight field goals.

“We’re still running our offense to the best we can,” says Beekman. “If it’s a good shot, we’re going to shoot those. If it doesn’t fall, it doesn’t fall. I feel like we just have to stay in the offense, and get the best shot we can.”

Head coach Tony Bennett adds, “Small margin of error, so when we turn it over, that stat jumps out. We got some good looks, but couldn’t knock them down. We got a lot of work to do, that’s real. That’s a very solid team we played, and we’ll just keep working to improve.”

Clemson scored 24 points off of 14 turnovers, and the UVA bench was out scored 17-0.

The Cavaliers shot 36.6 percent from the field in the game (15-of-41), and were just 5-of-23 in the 2nd half (21.7 percent).

The last time Virginia lost by 17 or more at home was on Feb. 26, 2011, when Boston College defeated the Cavaliers 63-44.

UVA (7-5, 1-1 ACC) will be back in action at Syracuse on New Year’s Day.

