Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Two bidders sue Charlottesville over plan for Robert E. Lee statue

Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two unsuccessful bidders for Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee have filed a lawsuit against the city, City Council, and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Two plaintiffs - the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation - say Charlottesville City Council’s process to get rid of the statue was “arbitrary” and “illegal.”

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center was awarded the statue. It plans to melt it down and turn it into new art.

The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary injunction preventing any changes to the statue. The lawsuit says, that “the city can legally remove, relocate, contextualize or cover the Lee monument, but the General Assembly denied the city authority to alter or destroy it.”

The city has not yet filed a response to the complaint.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

Former Wildcats baseball team players James Becks and Frank White at Moxie Stadium in Staunton.
Staunton’s first African American baseball team recognized
Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Group of parents and minors sue Albemarle County Public Schools over anti-racism policy
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
The Augusta County Genealogical Society donating $3,400 to the Augusta County Courthouse for...
$3,400 donation supports restoration of Augusta County African American records