Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Seasonable Sunshine Thursday and Spring-Like Christmas Day

Slight Shower Chance
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty cold start to Thursday, expect seasonable sunshine for the afternoon. Not as cold overnight into Friday morning. Clouds increase with a southwesterly breeze Christmas Eve and Day. A front near by will provide a slight shower risk Friday night and Saturday.

April in December for the holiday weekend ahead. Milder than average Saturday and Sunday.

Small rain chances early to mid next week. Overall temperatures above normal for the last week of the year.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Thursday night: Not as cold. Lows in the 30s.

Christmas Eve., Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder with highs mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows in the 40s.

Christmas Day, Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the 60s. Small shower risk. Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

André and Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Charlottesville burn survivor’s husband shares update on her condition
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Colder Overnight. Seasonable Thursday. Christmas Warmth is Coming
Blustery Winds Today and Milder Christmas Day
Colder Breeze
Josh Fitzpatrick's Wednesday Afternoon Update