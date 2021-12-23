Seasonable Sunshine Thursday and Spring-Like Christmas Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty cold start to Thursday, expect seasonable sunshine for the afternoon. Not as cold overnight into Friday morning. Clouds increase with a southwesterly breeze Christmas Eve and Day. A front near by will provide a slight shower risk Friday night and Saturday.

April in December for the holiday weekend ahead. Milder than average Saturday and Sunday.

Small rain chances early to mid next week. Overall temperatures above normal for the last week of the year.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Thursday night: Not as cold. Lows in the 30s.

Christmas Eve., Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder with highs mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows in the 40s.

Christmas Day, Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the 60s. Small shower risk. Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.