RACC hoping for ‘Christmas miracle’ after dog gets hit by train

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is hoping for a “Christmas miracle” after a stray dog was hit by a train.

The dog, dubbed Charlie Stuart Xavier by RACC, was struck by a train Wednesday night and rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers. Vets are now working hard to save him.

According to a post on RACC’s Facebook page, all of Charlie’s legs are mangled, but his spirit remains bright.

“Send us all your good thoughts, Christmas wishes and healing prayers,” the post read.

Make a donation towards his care here.

