RACC hoping for ‘Christmas miracle’ after dog gets hit by train

A dog, dubbed Charlie Stuart Xavier by RACC, was struck by a train Wednesday night and rushed...
A dog, dubbed Charlie Stuart Xavier by RACC, was struck by a train Wednesday night and rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers. Vets are now working hard to save him.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is hoping for a “Christmas miracle” after a stray dog was hit by a train.

The dog, dubbed Charlie Stuart Xavier by RACC, was struck by a train Wednesday night and rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers. Vets are now working hard to save him.

According to a post on RACC’s Facebook page, all of Charlie’s legs are mangled, but his spirit remains bright.

We need a Christmas Miracle at RACC today. 🎄 This sweet stray dog was hit by a train last night, rushed to VVC by...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Thursday, December 23, 2021

“Send us all your good thoughts, Christmas wishes and healing prayers,” the post read.

Make a donation towards his care here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

